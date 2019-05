Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comfort foods like quesadillas and tater tots are the main focus of food truck, Bomb Dilla, whose owner Ruben Sauyun brought by today to introduce their new sautéed chicken. It can be used on any of their quesadillas. We also learned Bomb Dilla's top-selling items are their signature quesadilla "Cali Killer" and "Cali Killer Loaded Tots."

You can find where they'll be next by finding them on Facebook or Instagram.