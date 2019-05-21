Mark Miller Subaru’s Do Good Feel Good program is in its 12th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Do Good Feel Good Program at Mark Miller Subaru is in its 12th year of raising money for charitable organizations in Utah.

The PLACE co-host Suba Bleu Miller is the Love Promise Ambassador for Mark Miller Subaru, and joined us to talk about all the good work in the community they are doing.

The Do Good Feel Good event runs the entire month of May. During that time, every time a customer purchases a new or used vehicle at either Mark Miller Subaru Midtown or South Towne location, $75 is donated to one of six local charities.

One of those partners is The Sharing Place, which provides a safe and caring environment for grieving children, teens and their families to share their feelings while healing themselves. Since it was founded in 1993, The Sharing Place has helped more than 5,500 children heal from the loss of a loved one.

Stop by Mark Miller Subaru Midtown on Saturday, May 25 from 10am-2pm to meet The Sharing Place and learn more about the work they do in the community.

And on June 15, join The Sharing Place and the rest of Mark Miller Subaru Love Promise Partners for Community Day, where each charity will receive their donation. Festivities begin at 11am with food, music and activities for the whole family. There will be a giveaway of a 3-year lease on a 2019 Subaru Forester too!

For more information please visit: markmillersubaru.com.