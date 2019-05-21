Family of missing Utah man holding on to hope

Posted 9:35 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02PM, May 21, 2019

UTAH COUNTY — The family of a missing Goshen man is losing hope their loved one will be found alive.

68-year-old Edward Reynolds hasn’t been heard from since Thursday.  His truck was found abandoned in a remote area of southwest Utah County, outside of Goshen.

“If I’m not with people, I am hysterical.  I just want him to be found,” said Shayna Reynolds, Edward’s daughter.  “I have been praying for a miracle.”

Search and rescue crews spent most of the day Tuesday looking for Edward, but came up empty in their efforts to find the man who relies on several medications and suffers from some memory loss.

Related Story
Search for missing Goshen man continues after truck found in Utah County

“He has breathing problems.  He has oxygen, normally.  When he goes up in the mountains, he can’t breathe,” Shayna Reynolds said.  “I am really scared.”

Every passing minute without any sign of her father just adds to her pain.

“It’s just devastating.  I don’t think I am clinging on to a lot of hope,” she said.

She’s using all the good memories she has with her dad to get her through this dark time.

“He’s so sweet.  He’s the sweetest man.  He’s always been there for me,” Shayna Reynolds said.  “The last words I told him were, ‘I love you dad.’”

Utah County Search and Rescue crews will resume their efforts early Wednesday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.