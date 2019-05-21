Brigham police ask for help locating gun theft suspect, but urge caution

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for help locating a man suspected of stealing a “large number” of firearms — but they warn to not approach or contact him.

Brigham City Police Department announced on Facebook that Matthew Myers, known to frequent Ogden and Riverdale areas, is the suspect, and he may be carrying some of the stolen firearms with him.

“USE CAUTION. Do not approach or contact him,” the post said.

A warrant for his arrest is pending, the department stated. Anyone who might know where Myers is should call their local police or Brigham City Detective Jeremy Supino at 435-734-6684 or 435-734-6654.