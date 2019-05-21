Authorities offer $1,000 reward after vandals paint ‘Dog Town’ on southern Utah archaeological site

SOUTHERN UTAH — The Bureau of Land Management needs your help identifying the persons responsible for painting “Dog Town” in large letters on a mesa considered an important archaeological site.

The Bureau of Land Management said members of the public discovered the graffiti on boulders on top of Shinob Kibe mesa recently, and they also found paint rollers and paint buckets nearby.

The BLM was notified of the damage via social media posts and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction for the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about the crime should call the Archaeological Resources Protection Act Hotline at 800-227-7286.

“Restoring sites after deliberate vandalism is a complex, difficult process, and not always possible. Thoughtless actions such as these impact the public’s ability to enjoy the spectacular scenic values we have here in Washington County,” said St. George Field Office Manager Keith Rigtrup. “The BLM is dedicated to protecting public lands for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Shinob Kibe mesa is “an important archaeological site, a well-known prominent landmark, and a sacred place to local Paiute Indians” the release states. The mesa is located near St. George.