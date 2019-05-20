Young moose tranquilized, relocated after visiting Mapleton neighborhood

MAPLETON, Utah — Mapleton Police are grateful for an assist from wildlife officers after an errant moose was captured Sunday.

Mapleton Police posted about a moose on the loose in town, saying the animal ate some shrubbery Sunday morning but didn’t cause any trouble beyond that.

“Shout out to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for responding quickly,” the department wrote.

The post states the young moose was tranquilized and relocated.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for preventing animal encounters as well as information about how to react when encountering potentially dangerous wild animals, including moose. See below for those tips:

If You Encounter A Moose