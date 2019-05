Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A vehicle caught fire on I-15 in Pleasant Grove Monday afternoon, which forced emergency crews to close the left lane as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Pleasant Grove Fire Department, the car caught fire on southbound I-15, close to Pleasant Grove Blvd, and it was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.