× Suspects in West Valley child sexual assault arrested in California, Arizona

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were arrested in different states Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child in a motel room in West Valley City.

Michael Travers, 52, was arrested in Sacramento, California, and Kristin Milsap, 32, was arrested in Pima County, Arizona.

Milsap and the child know Travers in some way, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police.

The child’s mother reported the abuse on April 19.

West Valley City Police received a tip that Travers was in California and worked with authorities there to arrest him.

Milsap was pulled over on a traffic stop and was arrested because she had been listed on the National Crime Information Center.

Police are not sure if the two were passing through town when the assault happened; they know that Travers passes through Utah as a truck driver and Milsap lived in Utah previously.

They were both arrested on four counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, and Travers also faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

They will each go before judges in the respective states and can fight or agree to be extradited to Utah.