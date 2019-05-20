Snowbird snowfall approaching all-time record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOWBIRD, Utah -- It may be unofficial, but it appears Snowbird Ski Resort is about to break its all-time record for snow in a single season.

“688 inches, year-to-date,” said Brian Brown, Communications Manager for Snowbird.

The all-time record is 690 inches, set in the 2010-2011 season. The resort stops keeping its formal measurements on April 30. But May has been stormy this year with more than a foot of snow falling in the past week.

“It continues to snow, so that number just keeps going up and up,” Brown said.

Forecasts currently call for six inches to a foot of snow to fall between Monday and Saturday. It is putting a lofty number within reach: 700 inches for the season.

“I think if we hit that 700-inch mark, this will certainly be a winter very few people will forget anytime soon,” Brown said.

Snowbird will be open for the Memorial Day weekend and plans to keep operations going through at least Father’s Day (June 16). If the snow allows, there are already plans for a special Fourth of July ski day.