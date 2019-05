Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In need of a quick but festive appetizer for your Memorial Day BBQ? Try this neat recipe we adapted (from momdot.com).

RED, WHITE, AND BLUE DEVILED EGGS

Eggs

Mayo

Mustard

Paprika - optional for color

Vinegar

Water

Red, Blue food-safe kitchen dye

1) Cut up your hard boiled eggs, placing yoke in a bowl.

2) Add vinegar and water to a bowl in a 3 to 1 ratio for the coloring of the white part of the egg.

3) Make deviled eggs with 1/4 c. mayo combined with 1 tsp. mustard. Add paprika for color!