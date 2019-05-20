One killed, one injured after car goes ‘airborne’ off I-15 off-ramp in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — One person was killed and another was injured after troopers say a vehicle went airborne after crossing over the edge of an I-15 off-ramp Monday.

Sgt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling westbound on 1100 South in Brigham City. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 11:20 a.m.

Street said the driver crossed over the northbound off-ramp and then went airborne in the gore area.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

One occupant was killed and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Specific details about the second person’s condition were not immediately available.

It is not clear what caused the driver to veer out of his or her lane.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The Utah Department of Transportation states one lane of NB I-15 was closed as a result of the crash near mile post 362.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.