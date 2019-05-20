New Hogle Zoo art exhibit delights visitors while showing the dangers of pollution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- From May 24 to September 30, Utah’s Hogle Zoo will host an art exhibit unlike any other.

Visitors will see 15 giant sculptures scattered around the zoo representing beloved and sometimes feared animals, from penguins to sharks.

But it’s the stuff those animals are made of: human creations of plastic and rubber and metal that make “Washed Ashore” more than an exhibit. They come with a message: those materials we toss out are threatening the animals the art depicts.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo gave Fox 13 a sneak preview of the sculptures.