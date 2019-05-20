× Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at 7-Eleven in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven, during which one of the robbers fired a shot into the ceiling.

According to a statement of probable cause, Semaj Davis was interviewed by police on May 16 about the robbery on May 10 at a 7-Eleven at 4700 South and 3898 West.

Police said Davis admitted to stealing beer during the robbery. He also told police about another robbery on May 9, where he said someone stole a handgun from another person selling it via Snapchat.

That gun was used the next day during the robbery at 7-Eleven.

Police said Davis gave them additional information about the robberies and about a juvenile suspect he carried out the crimes with. It was not immediately clear if that juvenile is in custody at this time.