Goshen man missing since Thursday

GOSHEN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 68-year-old man last seen Thursday.

Edward Dale Reynolds left his home in Goshen Thursday and has not been seen since, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Reynolds was last seen leaving his home shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, driving East on state route 6 in a white 1986 Dodge D-150 pickup truck with a spare tire in the bed. The truck has Utah license plates with number E098DD.

Police said his family reported him missing Sunday.

Reynolds suffers from memory loss problems and left home without his prescriptions for several medical conditions, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Reynolds or knows where he might be to call (801)794-3970.