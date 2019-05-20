× Flat Iron Steak Tacos with Mango Salsa

2 limes, juiced

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 lb. flat iron steaks

10-12 small corn tortillas, warmed

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Mango Salsa:

2 cups mangos small chunks

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup minced white onion

1 lime, juiced

1 avocado, seeded, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Sour Cream

Jalapeno slices

Combine lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place steaks and lime juice mixture into large, sealable baggie. Shake well. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Bring a large, greased skillet or grill up to medium heat. Remove steaks from marinade; discard. Cook steaks, turning occasionally, to your desired doneness. Cook’s tip: For medium rare, a meat thermometer should register 145°F and for medium doneness, it should register 160°F. Let steaks rest on cutting board for five minutes. Thinly slice.

For the Mango salsa, mix together all items in a medium bowl. To serve, divide steak slices onto corn tortillas. Top each with some Mango Salsa and suggested toppings, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council