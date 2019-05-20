Before you bike, experts remind us to do the “ABC’s” of maintenance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a bicycle collecting dust in your yard or garage? Perhaps you're ready to bust out and go for a ride! Tyler Jamieson from the SLC Bicycle Collective gives us a helpful "ABC" method of checking to see if your road or mountain bike is ready for a ride.

A is for Air - check tire pressure and damage to sidewalls of tires

B is for brakes - checking pad wearing, breaking, adjustments

C is for chain, cranks and cassettes - checking all of these parts

SLC Bicycle Collective is hosting their annual Bike Prom fundraising event on June 8, 2019. Don your fanciest prom duds, grab a date (or group, or come solo!) and join a thousand friendly riders on a slow ride around SLC streets. The ride starts at Fairmont Park (1040 E. Sugarmont Dr.) and will end at the Tracy Aviary (589 E. 1300 S.) where cyclists will dance the night away.

Find out more by visiting bicyclecollective.org!