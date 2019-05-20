Amber Alert issued in Jerome Co., ID

Photo Gallery
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Amber Alert system was activated Monday afternoon in Jerome County, Idaho for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.
Officials released the following details:
VICTIM: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez
Age: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5′ 3″
Weight: 122 pounds
Identifying Features:
Clothing: Wendy’s uniform
SUSPECT: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez
Age: 18
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6′ 0″
Weight: 180 pounds
Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.
Clothing: Unknown
VEHICLE: Black 2015 Audi A4 4D
Color: Black
Year: 2015
Make: Audi
Model: A4
Style: 4D
License#: 2J83179
State: Idaho
Description:
Direction of Travel: May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.
INCIDENT: Jerome, ID
Date: 05/19/2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. MST
Missing From: Jerome,ID
Summary: It is currently believed that Sandra Rios-Chavez (17 years of age) may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday 05/19/2019 at approximately 06:00PM at the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy’s restaurant uniform. Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.