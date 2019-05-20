Amber Alert issued in Jerome Co., ID

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Amber Alert system was activated Monday afternoon in Jerome County, Idaho for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Officials released the following details:

VICTIM: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez

Age: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′ 3″

Weight: 122 pounds

Identifying Features:

Clothing: Wendy’s uniform

SUSPECT: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez

Age: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 180 pounds

Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.

Clothing: Unknown

VEHICLE: Black 2015 Audi A4 4D

Color: Black

Year: 2015

Make: Audi

Model: A4

Style: 4D

License#: 2J83179

State: Idaho

Description:

Direction of Travel: May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.

INCIDENT: Jerome, ID

Date: 05/19/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST

Missing From: Jerome,ID

Summary: It is currently believed that Sandra Rios-Chavez (17 years of age) may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday 05/19/2019 at approximately 06:00PM at the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy’s restaurant uniform. Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.