Amber Alert issued in Jerome Co., ID

Posted 4:57 pm, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, May 20, 2019

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Amber Alert system was activated Monday afternoon in Jerome County, Idaho for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Officials released the following details:

VICTIM: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez

Age:    17

Sex:    Female

Race:   Hispanic

Hair:   Black

Eyes:   Brown

Height: 5′ 3″

Weight: 122 pounds

Identifying Features:

Clothing: Wendy’s uniform

 

SUSPECT: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez

Age:    18

Sex:    Male

Race:   Hispanic

Hair:   Black

Eyes:   Brown

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 180 pounds

Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.

Clothing: Unknown

 

VEHICLE:  Black 2015 Audi A4 4D

Color:    Black

Year:     2015

Make:     Audi

Model:    A4

Style:    4D

License#: 2J83179

State:    Idaho

Description:

Direction of Travel:  May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.

 

INCIDENT: Jerome, ID

Date: 05/19/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST

Missing From: Jerome,ID

Summary: It is currently believed that Sandra Rios-Chavez (17 years of age) may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday 05/19/2019 at approximately 06:00PM at the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy’s restaurant uniform. Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.

 

