Idaho Amber Alert suspect tracked to Arizona

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police believe the individuals in an earlier Amber Alert are now in Arizona.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that Miguel Rodriguez-Perez’s phone was pinged in Kingman, Arizona. In nearby Surprise, police found a car matching the description in the Amber Alert, but it was vacant.

The Amber Alert system was activated Monday afternoon in Jerome County, Idaho for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Police believe 17-year-old Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez may have been forcibly kidnapped from a Wendy’s restaurant at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police said she may be wearing her Wendy’s restaurant-issued uniform.

According to the Amber Alert news release, Rios-Chavez may have been forcibly kidnapped by Rodriguez-Perez, 18, who is known to drive a black 2015 Audi A4 4D with Idaho license plate # 2J83179. Police said they may be headed toward Las Vegas, Nevada

Call 9-1-1 if you have any information about the whereabouts of Rios-Chavez, Rodriguez-Perez or the Audi.

Rios-Chavez was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez-Perez was described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, and it’s unknown what type of clothing he may be wearing.

Officials released the following details:

VICTIM: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez

Age: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′ 3″

Weight: 122 pounds

Identifying Features:

Clothing: Wendy’s uniform

SUSPECT: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez

Age: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 180 pounds

Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.

Clothing: Unknown

VEHICLE: Black 2015 Audi A4 4D

Color: Black

Year: 2015

Make: Audi

Model: A4

Style: 4D

License#: 2J83179

State: Idaho

Description:

Direction of Travel: May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.

INCIDENT: Jerome, ID

Date: 05/19/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST

Missing From: Jerome,ID

Summary: It is currently believed that Sandra Rios-Chavez (17 years of age) may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday 05/19/2019 at approximately 06:00PM at the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, Idaho. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy’s restaurant uniform. Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.