3 Things to see and do at Utah’s Hogle Zoo this summer

You know the zoo has amazing opportunities to see animals. But there are other ways to have fun this summer at the zoo.

Erica Hansen, Community Relations Manager, joined us with three things you won't want to miss.

The zoo offers summer camps for K-12... kids can learn everything from being a zookeeper to designing exhibits. Camps are a week long and have crafts, fun time on zoo grounds and meeting small animals up closed.

A new exhibit is opening called "Washed Ashore". 15 sculptures will be on display that are made entirely of trash found in our oceans. These "sea creatures" help educate visitors on the impact plastics and pollution have.

We also got a sneak peek at some new residents at the zoo -- the warthogs are coming! Plus there is a new home for meerkats as well.

Learn more at: hoglezoo.org.