Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Chicken and Waffle sliders with Maple honey glaze

Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Chef Jeff Jackson to make Chicken and Waffle sliders for this week's "Sunday Brunch."

Chicken and Waffle sliders with Maple honey glaze

Ingredients:

For the sliders:

3 c. waffle mix, prepared to package directions

1 package boneless, skinless chicken thighs (8 pcs.)

2 c. flour 1 tsp. hot sauce

2 c. buttermilk

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. pepper

8 eggs, fried

For the glaze:

¼ c. maple syrup

¼ c. honey

Directions:

1. Trim and season the chicken with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Make the glaze by adding all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine. Set aside.

3. Make the waffle batter to the package directions and preheat your waffle maker. Place just under ¼ c. of batter on the center of the waffle maker and cook 2-3 minutes. Make at least 16 mini waffles and set aside. These can be made ahead of time and either frozen or refrigerated and toasted to warm up when ready to use.

4. To fry the chicken, preheat a deep fryer to 375 or put 2 inches oil in a heavy pot and heat to 375 using a thermometer to monitor the temperature. Mix the flour, salt, garlic powder, and pepper in a shallow dish. Put the buttermilk in a separate dish. First dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dredge in the buttermilk, and last into the flour mixture a second time. Place the breaded chicken on a wire rack or on a parchment lined sheet pan until ready to fry.

5. Fry 2 or 3 minutes per side or if deep frying, cook 4 to 5 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of about 165. Remove and let drain on a paper towel.

6. Fry your eggs and assemble the slider by putting the chicken on a waffle piece, drizzle with the glaze, top with an egg and finish with a waffle topper. Serve with a little more glaze drizzled over the top.