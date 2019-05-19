× Police: man dead after shooting in Ogden, suspect arrested

OGDEN, Utah – A man died and another was taken into custody after a shooting late Saturday night.

According to a press release issued by the Ogden Police Department, officers got a call about a shooting at the 500 block of 31st Street in Ogden just before midnight.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed a man in his mid-twenties on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, the press release states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the incident police identified and arrested a man, states the press release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and said evidence suggests this was an isolated incident.

Ogden Police are waiting to notify family before they release the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ogden Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 801-629-8228.