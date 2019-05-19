× Juab County woman dead after car collides with horse

PAYSON, Utah – A woman died after the car she was riding in hit a horse Saturday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on SR-198 near 1993 South State Street in Payson.

Troopers said a man was driving the car occupying the woman when they hit a horse that was standing in the middle of the road, according to troopers.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The woman died from her injuries in the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the woman is in her sixties, but are not identifying her until her family is notified.

Police are investigating why the horse was in the middle of the road.