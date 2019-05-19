Female passenger killed in car-horse collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYSON, Utah — A woman was killed Saturday night in Payson after the car she was in collided with a horse.

A horse escaped its enclosure and ran onto state route 198, where it was hit. Police have not released the name of the woman but said she is in her 60s. She was the passenger in the vehicle; the male driver suffered serious injuries, police say.

Shari Tryfonas was relaxing after dinner with her friends in Payson when she heard the clomp of horses' hooves.

“'The horses got out!'” Tryfonas said she exclaimed. “Within a second, I peeked my head out and it was a crash.”

Running to the car, Tryfonas found a woman not breathing in the passenger seat. She tried to resuscitate her and called 911.

“It really shook me, and everyone was visibly shaken,” Tryfonas said.

Watching as the husband took his seatbelt off, Tryfonas said he leaned over to the woman — who police said was his wife — and kissed her on the forehead, saying goodbye.

“He knew she was gone,” she said.

Red Devil, the 10-year-old horse Tryfonas said she was riding hours before the accident, was killed too.

“It’s just tragic, all the way around,” she said.