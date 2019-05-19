FOX 13's Car Critic Brian Champagne tests out the 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Limited and the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. One easily outperformed the other on a rough, steep trail, while the other was almost like a luxurious, around-town family SUV.
Car Critic: Rugged trucks vs. comfortable trucks
