Car Critic: Rugged trucks vs. comfortable trucks

Posted 2:51 pm, May 19, 2019, by

FOX 13's Car Critic Brian Champagne tests out the 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Limited and the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. One easily outperformed the other on a rough, steep trail, while the other was almost like a luxurious, around-town family SUV.

