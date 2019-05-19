3 Questions with Bob Evans: Sharlene Wells Hawkes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been 34 years since Sharlene Wells Hawkes was crowned Miss America in what was widely viewed at the time as an antidote to a pageant scandal the previous year.

For the then-20-year-old from Provo, it was an achievement that opened the door to remarkable opportunities, including a 16-year career in network broadcasting and telling the stories of U.S. veterans.

And while her professional life has been full, she relishes time with her own family.

Bob Evans sat down with Sharlene Wells Hawkes and asked her three questions:

Can women have it all? Can "inner beauty" trump "outer beauty?" Did you ever feel the pressure to remain visible, professionally?

The full interview with Sharlene Wells Hawkes can be seen below:

