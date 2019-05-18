× Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of their fourth child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child together, tweeting a photo of Psalm West Friday.

Kardashian also included this message from Kanye:

Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

The announcement followed news that their surrogate had given birth May 9, with Kim tweeting last Friday, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

Kim and Kanye, 41, have three other children together: Chicago, Saint and North.