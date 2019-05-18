A decade later, the search for Susan Cox Powell continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DESERT, Utah -- After a decade of unanswered questions, volunteers joined another search effort for Susan Cox Powell on Saturday in the West Desert.

Volunteers found bones, even car carpet, but for Hailey Dearden and Jordyn Dark from Kaysville, they found something more.

Dearden and Dark found tire tracks that lead to the sole of two shoes, part of a belt and what they believed was human bones.

“If we found her, I really hope this provides some closure,” Dark said.

It’s been 10 years since Susan disappeared — Dark said she believes Susan’s husband, Josh Powell, murdered Susan in their house.

Out in the West Desert, volunteers believe Powell brought Susan’s body to the area, with her two children sitting in the back seat the whole time.

In 2012, Powell blew up his own house in Washington with both the children inside.

“To believe someone is capable of doing that is devastating,” Dearden said.

The case has since gone cold, but volunteers still feel connected to Susan and her boys.

“It’s not just a story, it’s not just a podcast, it’s not fiction. It’s actual real life,” Dark said.

Around 100 boots were on the ground, along with the Utah Search Dogs and riders on horseback, walking the terrain searching for signs of Susan.

The search was held by a private investigation agency; law enforcement and the family were not involved.