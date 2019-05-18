× 7 people shot at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana

(CNN) — Seven people were wounded, three critically, in a shooting early Saturday at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana, police said.

No arrests were made, but investigators were conducting interviews late Saturday morning and said an arrest was imminent, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near campus in Muncie. The partygoers included Ball State students and people not connected to the school, Winkle said.

Of the seven injured, only one — a woman who lives at the house — is a Ball State student. She was grazed by a bullet, the police chief said.

A confrontation among non-students led to the shooting, Winkle told CNN.

“It was a party with a DJ,” Winkle told CNN affiliate WTTV. “Evidently there was some kind of a confrontation inside the house. It turned into a shooting, (and) we’ve got seven gunshot victims.”

The wounded were taken to hospitals. Three were in critical condition Saturday morning, Winkle said.

The house is rented to Ball State students but is not on university property or owned by the school.

There is no threat to the campus, said Kathy Wolf, Ball State’s vice president for marketing and communications.

“Our campus is safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” she said.