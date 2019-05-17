Why do people carry around crystals? The founder of the Energy Healing Conference explains, offers discounted tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you carry around crystals, or see family members and coworkers using them? Perhaps you're not too clear on why people have them, so we asked Tammy Anderson Ward, the founder of the Energy Healing Conference, to give us a lesson!

1. Why do you think stones are becoming so popular the last few years?

They are easy to decorate with, easy to add to jewelry and super fun to accessorize with but I think there is a lot more to it. People are noticing how they *feel* with them too.

2. What kinds of things do you personally use stones for?

I use stones for all kinds of stuff. I have stones as part of my decor but they aren't just there for decoration.

I am a professional foot zone practitioner. I love having stones be a part of my sessions. I know of massage therapists that use them, as well as a myriad of other types of practitioners.

3. Do you ever use stones for your kids?

Oh yes. We use stones to help with things like getting rid of nightmares, overcoming anxiety, energetically cleaning a bedroom, helping to release trapped emotions, increasing self love and more.

They can use them under their pillows, in their pockets, in their window sill, in their backpacks and more.

4. What are some of your favorite stones?

Labradorite is my all time favorite.

Black Tourmaline for protection.

Rose Quartz for self love.

Selenite is an incredible amplification stone.

Amethyst is ideal for supporting someone struggling with sadness.

5. How does someone learn more about different ways stones can help them?

Here are some books I've enjoyed. Also, by coming to our conference because we will have a wide assortment with knowledgeable experts in our vendor area and also teaching over both days too. (display books)

6. Who is speaking at your conference?

Speakers include Carol Tuttle who will be speaking on Chakras. Ben King will be teaching Qi-Gong. Tam Pendleton will be speaking on the Vagus Nerve and more. Dozens of classes and hundreds of vendors. We are anticipating thousands. This is our 60th large conference since 2014.

Conference Details:

June 21 - 22, 2019, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days

Salt Palace Convention Center

Use coupon code FOX13 and save $10 on a general admission ticket that covers both days. Prices go up as the event gets closer, so save by registering today.

Find out more by visiting energyhealingconference.com.