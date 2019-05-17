We found a discount pass to play all 90 holes at Heber Valley golf courses, and 20% off on lodging

Just a short, scenic drive up the canyon takes you to a place where golf is not just a game; it's a game that's wrapped in a mountain staycation! We met Chris Stover, PGA who is the Head Golf Professional at Wasatch Mountain State Park golf course, who told us how to have an "Epic Golf Summer" at places around Heber Valley:
- The Epic 90 Pass gives you five 18-hole rounds of golf plus a 20% discount on lodging for pass holders
- Stay and Play packages offer fun for the whole family
- New facilities at Wasatch aim to improve your game, plus lessons and clubs for all ages and skill levels
- Great food at the clubhouse are a great way to start or end your round
- And there are even more activities than golf that the whole family can enjoy in and around the Heber Valley
Find out more by visiting gohebervalley.com.