Utah trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-15; both taken to hospital

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- A Utah Highway Patrol trooper intercepted a wrong-way driver who had fled from a traffic stop and is believed to have been under the influence.

UHP said things began around 2 a.m. Friday when Salt Lake City Police attempted to make a traffic stop.

The man driving that vehicle fled and got onto I-15 going northbound in the southbound lanes.

UHP was among the responding agencies, and authorities shut down the highway and attempted to immobilize the car with a PIT maneuver near 2200 North in Davis County.

"Wrong way vehicles is becoming more and more common, and it's something that we obviously don't like to see," said Sgt. Justin Dial of the Utah Highway Patrol.

The trooper and the wrong-way driver were both taken to hospitals, but neither appears to have serious injuries.

Police believe the driver may have been impaired when he fled from police, and he may also be a restricted driver due to previous driving infractions.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.