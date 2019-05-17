Troopers suspect fatigued driving a factor in semi rollover on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Troopers believe fatigued driving may be to blame for a rollover crash on I-15 south of Cedar City Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash at 7:42 a.m., and the photos show a semi on its roof off of I-15.

“The driver was partially ejected and had to be extricated, amazingly, with only non-life threatening injuries,” the tweet states.

UHP is investigating fatigued driving as a possible factor in the crash.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.