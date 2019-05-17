× Spring flooding hits Lehi

LEHI, Utah — One of the first flooding incidents of the season hit Utah Thursday night as Dry Creek overflowed, flooding several homes in Lehi.

Lehi Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, tweeted a photo Friday of a woman standing in waist-deep water inside a Lehi home.

CERT trains private citizens with the necessary skills to handle disasters in their community when professional emergency response teams cannot meet the demand.

