Spring flooding hits Lehi

Posted 2:52 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, May 17, 2019

Courtesy Lehi CERT

LEHI, Utah — One of the first flooding incidents of the season hit Utah Thursday night as Dry Creek overflowed, flooding several homes in Lehi.

Lehi Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, tweeted a photo Friday of a woman standing in waist-deep water inside a Lehi home.

CERT trains private citizens with the necessary skills to handle disasters in their community when professional emergency response teams cannot meet the demand.

Courtesy Lehi CERT

