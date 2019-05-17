× Semi accident and fuel spill causes heavy I-15 delays

SALT LAKE CITY — Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City is heavily congested due to a semitrailer that jackknifed on the wet road near 700 South.

There is no estimated time of clearance, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, as the crash caused a fuel spill of up to 300 gallons. Utah Department of Transportation is bringing a sand truck to help with the fuel spill.

UHP troopers advise drivers to avoid the area and reduce speeds.