ALPINE, Utah — Search crews are in the mountains near Alpine Friday evening after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue helicopter.

A UCSO spokesman said they received word of the overdue helicopter from Air Force officials, who reported the helicopter had taken off from Ballard, Utah.

Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters were deployed to aid in the search.

