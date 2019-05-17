Rich’s Reviews: ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’

Posted 11:03 am, May 17, 2019, by

This movie has Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and "Guns. Lots of guns." FOX 13's Rich Bonaduce offers his review of a movie that is definitely not "The Matrix."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.