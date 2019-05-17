Patrol car hit by truck on I-15 as Utah trooper performed slow down due to debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after a patrol vehicle was hit while performing a slow down on I-15 Friday morning.

The crash occurred along I-15 in the Sandy area, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 9:30 a.m.

UHP states one trooper was trying to remove debris from the road, and another trooper was performing a "slow down" to keep that trooper safe. The patrol vehicle was struck by a box truck.

No injuries were reported.

"DO NOT try to pass us when we're performing these maneuvers," UHP stated.

See the video below for a demonstration of a slow down: