× PASTA FRITTATA

Ingredients

1 large onion chopped

1 tablespoon of avocado oil

12 oz ham chopped finely

1-4 cloves of garlic

1 cup of fresh spinach

6 eggs

3 egg whites

½ cup sharp Colby cheese-grated

½ cup mozzarella cheese-grated

2 tablespoons of minced parsley

1 teaspoon of Italian Seasoning

2 cups of cooked angel hair pasta

In your oven proof skillet, sauté the onion in the oil. Cook until it become translucent and begins to brown. Remove from the pan and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and egg whites until they are a smooth mix and you see a foam of bubbles on the top. Add everything else in whatever order you want, then gently fold it into a smooth mixture.

Using the skillet, add a generous amount of oil and return it to a high heat. Add the mixture and cook covered for three minutes. Bake at 400 degrees fro about 13 minutes. Look for a slight browning of the top. Remove from the oven and let it stand for 5 minutes. If you like a bit of sharpness, sprinkle feta cheese on top.

This is a delicious comfort food that is great for a family breakfast or to make ahead for a busy week. A cast iron skillet is ideal, but any oven-safe pan is OK.

Sponsor: Duerden’s Appliance & Mattress