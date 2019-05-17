× Crashed helicopter located above Alpine

ALPINE, Utah — A helicopter that was reported overdue Friday afternoon has been found crashed in the mountains north of Alpine.

Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters searched the area after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue helicopter — a four-seat Robinson R-44 flying from Vernal Regional Airport to South Valley Regional Airport in Salt Lake City, the Federal Aviation Administration told FOX 13 News.

There were two people on board, according to FAA. The helicopter was reported overdue by a relative of a person on board.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, currently unknown circumstances. NTSB is the lead agency and normally takes about one year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident, according to the FAA.

