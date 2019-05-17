Music, food and more fill Library Square for three-day Living Traditions Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Living Traditions Festival is underway in Salt Lake City this weekend, and Budah spent Friday morning taking in everything from dance to delicacies.

The three-day festival at Library Square in Downtown Salt Lake City is free to the public and includes, food, crafts and music and dance.

The multicultural festival celebrates traditions of Salt Lake City's contemporary ethnic communities and has been an event for more than 30 years, according to event organizers.

See the videos above for a sample of the festivities, and visit their website for complete details.