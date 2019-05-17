LeRoy’s Cowboy Sushi food truck & their signature roll: The John Wayne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sushi with no fish, what?

That's right Jeff Haws, owner of LeRoy's Cowboy Sushi food truck, says most people don't realize that sushi actually has nothing to do with fish, raw or cooked. It's all about the rice, how it's prepared and the method of how it's rolled.

There's nothing from the ocean in their food -- that's why they call it Cowboy Sushi.

His menu features grilled steak, chicken smoked pork and sauces with flavors from around the world: Greece, Mexico, Africa, Italy and more!

All of their 60+ rolls are gluten free (they're one of the few gluten free trucks in the state).

As a bonus all of the rolls are served with crispy fried tater tots or coleslaw.

Jeff joined us on the show Friday to make their signature roll, the John Wayne. It is their best seller with grilled steak, cream cheese, avocado, vegetables with lime mayo, bbq sauce and pickled onions on top.

You can find them @cowboysushi on IG and on Facebook at Leroy's Cowboy Sushi.