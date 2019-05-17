FREE 3 day multicultural celebration in the heart of SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Living Traditions Festival, presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, is a FREE three-day multicultural festival celebrating traditional music, dance, crafts and foods of Salt Lake City's contemporary ethnic communities.

Over 90 cultures will be represented at this year's event.

It runs:

Friday, May 17th 5 – 10 PM

Saturday, May 18th Noon – 10 PM

Sunday, May 19th Noon – 7 PM

Library Square, Downtown Salt Lake City

Free Admission

For more information please visit: livingtraditionsfestival.com.