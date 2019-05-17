Elvis is in the building!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is Elvis, a Cairn Terrier Yorkie mix.

He's three to four years old, and good with other dogs.

Elvis can be very loving and loves to play with toys and likes to take walks.

He's kennel trained and housebroken and he's low to no shedding.

But, he can be shy with new people and dogs and can get nippy if he's pushed.

Elvis is neutered and current on all vaccinations and his adoption fee is $200.

If you'd like more information on Elvis, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will also be at the NKUT Super Adoption on Saturday at the Utah State Fairgrounds.