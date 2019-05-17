Couple rescues woman who hydroplaned into Tooele ravine filled with water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE -- One woman is alive after her car hydroplaned during Thursday night’s storm, sending her car into a water-filled ravine along Interstate 80.

“That water just kept pouring in, and she said at that point, ‘I didn’t know how I was ever going to get out from here,’ she thought she was drowning,” said Shelly Wolf, the mother of the 23-year-old driver in the accident.

Wolf listened on the phone in horror as her daughter described what happened to her that night, saying she was driving under the speed-limit but hit a patch of water and flew across the road.

“She said all that could go through her mind was how grateful she was for the man who rescued her,” Wolf said.

Brian Endicott and his wife Shelly were driving behind the 23-year-old and watched as she went off the road.

“I just remember vocalizing, 'holy crap,' and we just immediately stopped the car,” said Shelly Endicott.

Running down the steep ravine, Brian Endicott said he couldn’t hear anything with the pounding storm in his ears.

“A little prayer going through my head: 'as I get down there, please be okay,'” Brian said. “I start yelling out to her, ‘is anyone there, is everything okay?’ No response.”

Brian stood in waist-high water and realized the driver’s window was below the water, but the woman inside was alive.

“I laid down in the water and got my head right next to her window and I can barely see her,” said Brian.

Struggling to pull the door open, Brian lifted the 23-year-old to safety — shaken, but uninjured.

“With tears in her eyes, it was 'thank you, thank you,'” Brian said.

For Wolf, it was a miracle that her daughter left the accident alive.

“I’m so grateful ... that they stopped and were willing to do whatever it took to get her out of the car,” Wolf said.