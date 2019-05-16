Woman who disrupted LDS General Conference to go on trial

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who disrupted a session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference will go on trial.

Crystal Legionaires confirmed to FOX 13 she will face trial in justice court next week for disrupting a meeting, a class B misdemeanor. Legionaires declined to comment on her case ahead of trial but said she rejected a plea offer made by Salt Lake City prosecutors.

Legionaires interrupted a session of the April 2018 Latter-day Saint General Conference when she shouted: “Stop protecting sexual predators!” She was escorted from the building. Salt Lake City prosecutors apparently decided to pursue a criminal case.

In an interview with FOX 13 last year, Legionaires said she made the outburst in support of sexual assault victims including McKenna Denson, who is currently suing the LDS Church alleging she was raped in 1984 at the faith’s Missionary Training Center by its then-president.

“We need to focus on all the individuals who are neglected and forced to be silent,” she said at the time.