Insurance company names Utah #1 best place to drive

SALT LAKE CITY — An auto insurance company released a report of the best and worst places in the nation to drive, and Utah ranked first on the list of best places.

“The reason for Utah’s top performance: Low crash-related fatalities and excellent road conditions, as well as lower-than-average congestion, uninsured drivers, and auto insurance costs,” a news release from CarInsurance.com said.

Minnesota was a close second in the company’s rankings.

California was named the worst place to drive due to “high gas prices, lousy road conditions and traffic congestion.”

View all of the rankings here.