Insurance company names Utah #1 best place to drive
SALT LAKE CITY — An auto insurance company released a report of the best and worst places in the nation to drive, and Utah ranked first on the list of best places.
“The reason for Utah’s top performance: Low crash-related fatalities and excellent road conditions, as well as lower-than-average congestion, uninsured drivers, and auto insurance costs,” a news release from CarInsurance.com said.
Minnesota was a close second in the company’s rankings.
California was named the worst place to drive due to “high gas prices, lousy road conditions and traffic congestion.”