Insurance company names Utah #1 best place to drive

Posted 9:58 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, May 16, 2019

The traffic on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2003 Park City , Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — An auto insurance company released a report of the best and worst places in the nation to drive, and Utah ranked first on the list of best places.

“The reason for Utah’s top performance: Low crash-related fatalities and excellent road conditions, as well as lower-than-average congestion, uninsured drivers, and auto insurance costs,” a news release from CarInsurance.com said.

Minnesota was a close second in the company’s rankings.

California was named the worst place to drive due to “high gas prices, lousy road conditions and traffic congestion.”

View all of the rankings here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.