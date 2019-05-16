× Tyson Foods to build $300M meat packing facility in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Tyson Foods, Inc. will build a $300 million facility in southwestern Eagle Mountain.

“The plant will be a case ready meat-cutting and packaging operation that converts fresh beef and pork, brought in from other locations, into steaks, chops, roasts and ground beef. The product is placed in trays, weighed and labeled, and then shipped to retailers for sale in grocery store meat cases,” a new release from Eagle Mountain City said.

The facility will initially provide 800 jobs and is expected to expand to 1,200 positions within three years. Starting wages for workers will be $14.40 to $16.50 per hour, and the company also offers health care benefits, 401K and advancement opportunities.

The plant is to be built in the Pole Canyon subdivision (see map below) and it is expected to add an estimated $27 million to state tax revenues over the next 10 years, and more than $1 billion in economic impact to the state during that time. Those economic effects come in the form of the facility’s construction, salaries, taxable sales and other investments, the news release said.