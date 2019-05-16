Turning Disney into dollars: old memorabilia going for big bucks online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The market for Disney collectibles is vast, and it can also be confusing.

Some common and classic Disney items you may have are being listed on bidding websites for thousands of dollars.

We found a post for a “Beauty and the Beast” VHS tape asking for $15,000.

A collector with decades of experience gathering vintage Disney comics and “Fantasia” memorabilia warned people to beware of those asking prices because those mass-produced items just don’t have an allure.

“They really started manufacturing for the collector market, and to me, that’s the death of real collecting,” said Ken Sanders, the owner of Ken Sanders Rare Books.

Some of the most valuable items were produced prior to the 1970s, before the development of the collector market.