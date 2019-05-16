Truck crashes through Kearns sound barrier wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns family has a big mess in their yard tonight after a truck crashed through a sound barrier last night and took off.

Now, James Chipp and his wife are trying to figure out who will replace the wall.

Chipp said investigators found the bumper of the truck and some sheetrock tools at the scene and he hopes police can find whoever did this.

"It does affect me," he said. "I have to put up a temporary barrier until we can get the county up here to see what our options are."

Unified Police is investigating the crash while UDOT and Salt Lake County are looking into what will happen with the wall.