Tips for successful Shish-Kabobs

1. Despite their pretty look, combining different ingredients at different sizes on the same skewer leads to uneven cooking and overall bad finished product. Different ingredients require different cooking times and temperatures. Cook each individual ingredient on the same skewer cut at similar sizes.

2. Use marinades for the meats where possible. This will lead to a more flavorful and often more tender finished product.

3. Season and oil all products, including fruits and vegetables, in a bowl before skewering to ensure even seasoning and lubrication.

4. Soaking wood skewers in water 30 minutes to an hour prior to using helps to keep them from completely burning.

5. Use 2 skewers to cook round things like mushrooms and tomatoes to keep them from just spinning on the single skewer.

6. Cut long skewers in half to make smaller kabobs.

All Purpose Meat Marinade

Ingredients

1 c. canola oil

½ c. cider vinegar

¼ c. lemon juice

¼ c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. hot sauce, optional

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until fully combined.

2. Use on beef, poultry or pork.